|
|
|
Johnnie Milton Densmore, 85, of Durant, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Pastor David Kautt will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Luanne Thomas Densmore of Durant; children, John Paul Densmore (Sandra) of Ardmore, and James Everett Densmore of Lawton, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019