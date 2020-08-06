SHERMAN–Mr. Johnnie Ray West, 71, of Sherman, died July 31st, 2020 at Crestview Court Nursing home in Cedar Hill, TX.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Linda West, children; Jeron West, Jarius West, Veronica Ward, Natasha Rule, LaSonya West- Powell (Darwin), LaKeedra Autry (Adrian), and Monica Peavy (Greg), siblings, Stella Shelton (John), and Wanda Hayes (Don).
Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday August 8th, at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. Visitation will be Friday, from 2:00pm – 7:00pm at Full Gospel Holy Temple in Dallas. Arrangements are in care of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.