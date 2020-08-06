Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Mr. Johnnie Ray West, 71, of Sherman, died July 31st, 2020 at Crestview Court Nursing home in Cedar Hill, TX.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Linda West, children; Jeron West, Jarius West, Veronica Ward, Natasha Rule, LaSonya West- Powell (Darwin), LaKeedra Autry (Adrian), and Monica Peavy (Greg), siblings, Stella Shelton (John), and Wanda Hayes (Don).

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday August 8th, at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. Visitation will be Friday, from 2:00pm – 7:00pm at Full Gospel Holy Temple in Dallas. Arrangements are in care of Cravens Funeral Home.

