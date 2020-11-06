Johnny A. Sisemore, age 74, passed away at TMC in Denison Texas early Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020.

He was born December 22, 1945 in Sherman Texas. He spent nearly 40 years serving the City of Sherman at West Hill Cemetery.

During his time at the City of Sherman, Johnny also managed a car wash taking extreme fascination in the cleanliness of vehicles. Everyone that knows of him will always speak of his cautious care for his 1982 Ford pickup truck. If he wasn't spending time with his family or working on his truck, you could find him at a nearby club dancing to western music. More than anything, Johnny focused his heart's work on loving his son Shane Sisemore and two grandchildren, Tanyon and Tinley Sisemore. He is survived by his only child Shane Sisemore, his only Grandson Tanyon Sisemore, his only Granddaughter Tinley Sisemore, His brothers and sisters Birdie, Pat Sisemore, and Bobby Sisemore. He is also survived by his God Children Josh and Jen Troxtell. Family was the centerpiece of Johnny's existence as he was so caring and influential to them all. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.

