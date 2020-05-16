Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
JOHNNY D. THOMAS


1951 - 2020
SHERMAN–Johnny D. Thomas, 68, died suddenly at his home in Sherman on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be no services.
Johnny was born in Plainview, Texas on December 6, 1951 to his parents, John W. and Nedia Joyce Thomas. He graduated from Denison High School in 1971.
Mr. Thomas proudly served his country in the Untied States Army during Vietnam and was a Rifleman, Paratrooper, Expert Marksman and Certified Military Radio Operator. After his 7 years of proudly serving in the Army, he went on to do many different things, including being a HAMM radio operator, working in water and sewer operations for the City of Denison and in Athens and, finally, as an OTR truck driver.
Johnny rarely met anyone he didn't get along with and he was always helping out anyone he could wherever he went. He was a valued, respected and loved son, brother, father, grandpa, great grandpa and friend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Thomas-Zuspann; sister, Diane Barron; niece, Misti Dawn and her husband, Curtis Pruitt all of Denison; nephew, TJ Thomas of Cartwright, OK; grandchildren, Cynthia Brown, Brandon Zuspann and Dylan Zuspann; 3 great grandchildren and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony "Tony" (Lone Wolf) Thomas; his grandparents; aunts and uncles.
Arrangements WERE under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2020
