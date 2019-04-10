Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Akers Cemetery
Johnny L "John" Dewitt


1942 - 2019
Johnny L "John" Dewitt Obituary
Johnny L. 'John' Dewitt, age 76, entered into eternal life Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Denison.
John was born on October 19, 1942 in Sherman, Texas to Johnnie and Lloyd DeWitt. John was active in the Sherman Elks Lodge. He loved to play darts and pool. He also loved to go fishing and camping. He was a good honest and hardworking man. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He married Patricia On February 27,1987 in Gainesville Texas. John loved his wife.
Mr. Dewitt is survived by his children Richard Dewitt and Kimberly Cogburn; stepson David Swabb and stepdaughter Kellie Allen; grand daughter/caregiver Tiffanie Black-Carrico; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, wife, Patricia Dewitt, and grandson, Chaz Turner.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday April 12, at Akers Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
