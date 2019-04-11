|
Johnny L Dewitt, age 76, entered into eternal life Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Denison.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at Akers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday night at the funeral home.
He is survived by his children Richard Dewitt, Kimberly Cogburn, step son, David Swabb and step daughter, Kellie Allen; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
