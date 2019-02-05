Johnny Lee Bradley of Anna, Texas passed away January 31, 2019 at the age 75. He was born on August 1, 1943 to Lewis Bradley and Alma 'Tinsy' (Pingleton) Bradley in Collin County, Texas. Johnny was a 1961 graduate of McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas. After graduation, he served his country proudly by enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. Johnny married Carolyn Miller on August 22, 1967 in Durant, Oklahoma. He was a machinist and business owner at Bronco Manufacturing for 45 years. Johnny was a car enthusiast. He loved deer hunting and fishing. Most of all, Johnny loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a friend to all and was so loved by many people.

Johnny is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carolyn Bradley of Anna, Texas; daughter, Johnna Adams of Van Alstyne, Texas; granddaughters, Bradlyn Keel and husband, Colton of Anna, Texas and Alee Adams of Lubbock, Texas; great-grandchildren, Carsen and Summit; son-in-law, Sammy Adams of Anna, Texas; brothers, James Bradley and wife, JoAnne of Princeton, Texas and Bobby Bradley of Collinsville, Texas; sister, Pam Murray and husband Scott of Allen, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alma Bradley; brothers, Don Bradley and Teddy Bradley.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Cottage Hill Cemetery, 11444 FM 2478, Celina, Texas 75009. The family received friends during a visitation Monday evening from at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.