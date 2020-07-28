Johnny passed away on July 25, 2020 at the Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.

Johnny is survived by his two brothers, Ronald Cole and wife Mary and Larry Cole and wife Janice, one sister, Hallie Ryno, one sister in law, Linda Cole and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 28th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

Private graveside services will be held at the Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.

