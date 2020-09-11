1/1
JOHNNY MACK WALLA
1948 - 2020
SHERMAN–Johnny Mack Walla, 72, passed away Sunday September 6 at the Dallas Veterans Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at a future date.
John was born June 17, 1948 in Kiowa, Oklahoma to the late John Paul Walla and Cleo (Redden) Walla.
He served in the US Navy and worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, spending time at the lake, and watching his grandson's sporting activities.
Mr. Walla is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janie Walla of Sherman; two daughters, Tracy Walla Ganzer of Sherman and Kelly Walla of Austin; one grandson, Brody Ganzer; three sisters, Lilla Boatwright of
Krebs, Oklahoma, Sharon Sheffield of Lane, Oklahoma, and Suzy Graham of Caddo Mills, Texas; one brother, Larry Walla of McAlester, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Hill and Gerald Masangale; and one sister, Jessie Ann Grossman.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
