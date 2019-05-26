ANNA - Johnny McBride, Jr. of Anna passed away at his home on May 22, 2019 at the age of 81 after a long illness. In his younger days, Johnny was a member of the Anna VFD, did auto paint & body and later moved on to mowing & joyriding around Anna on his beloved tractor.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betty C. McBride and 3 surviving children. One son Michael McBride & wife Sheila of Lindale, Texas; Daughters: Judy McBride of Arkansas and Frankie Archer &friend Mickey Harris of Anna.

Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Johnny McBride, Sr. of Anna and 2 daughters: Patricia Roland of Pilot Grove and Sandra McBride of Lindale.

He is also survived by his mother, Betty L. McBride of Wills Point, Texas; Brothers William McBride & wife Donna of Princeton, Texas; Jimmy Larry McBride & wife Sherry of Anna. Sisters Shirley Barker & husband Danny of Wills Point, Linda Taylor & husband Jimmy of Princeton and Betty Fowler & husband Jerry of Checotah, Oklahoma. He also leaves behind several grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes there will be no services at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 West Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225.

You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2019