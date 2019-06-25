Home

Browns Funeral Service - Durant
4900 W. U.S. Hwy 70
Durant, OK 74702
580-920-0393
Johnny "Mac" McMichael

Johnny "Mac" McMichael Obituary
Johnny 'Mac' McMichael, 91, of Caddo, Okla, died Friday, June 21, 2019 in Bonham.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel in Durant, Okla.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Mitchell of Caddo; sons, Larry McMichael of Caddo, and James McMichael of Caddo; sister, Dorothy May of Haltom City, TX; brother, Jerry McMichael of Caddo; grandchildren, Melanie Stanley of Tushka, Okla, Julie Dilbeck of Brighton, CO, Marla Yandell of Caddo, Landon McMichael of Caddo, Brandon Mitchell of Caddo, Becky Royston of Durant, and Patty Parker of Anna; fifteen great-grandchildren ; and one great-great grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
