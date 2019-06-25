|
Johnny 'Mac' McMichael, 91, of Caddo, Okla, died Friday, June 21, 2019 in Bonham.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel in Durant, Okla.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Mitchell of Caddo; sons, Larry McMichael of Caddo, and James McMichael of Caddo; sister, Dorothy May of Haltom City, TX; brother, Jerry McMichael of Caddo; grandchildren, Melanie Stanley of Tushka, Okla, Julie Dilbeck of Brighton, CO, Marla Yandell of Caddo, Landon McMichael of Caddo, Brandon Mitchell of Caddo, Becky Royston of Durant, and Patty Parker of Anna; fifteen great-grandchildren ; and one great-great grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
