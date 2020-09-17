1/
JOHNNY PAIR
Johnny Weldon Pair (John) (Welt), of Durant, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 77 in Denison, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Joan Pair of the home, son Stacey Pair, daughters, Tina Taylor, and Cindy French, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Victory Tabernacle, 720 Old Hwy 70, Durant, Oklahoma 74701. His final resting place will be the Mead Cemetery in Mead with Pastor Doyle Pair officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
