Johnny Rhea was born on Dec. 3, 1942 to Ailene
and Clifford Condon. He was the fourth of seven
children. Johnny was an army veteran serving in
Vietnam in the mid-60's.
In 1968 he traveled to Derby, Kansas
where he married Carroll Marie Botten. In the
51 years they have been married they have had
two children, Leslie Annette and Kristina Anne,
and seven grandchildren and five great
grandchildren.
In February of 1976 Johnny dedicated
his life to Jehovah God and was baptized as one
of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was much loved, funny, and will be
missed by all who knew him.
A memorial will be held at the Kingdom
Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2401 S. College
Blvd on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020