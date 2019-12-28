Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
Johnnye Wells Felps


1926 - 2019
Johnnye Wells Felps Obituary
Johnnye Wells Felps passed away in her home on Dec. 27, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born Dec. 19, 1926 in Denison, TX to JW Smith and Minnie Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Denison, TX. Johnnye graduated from Denison High School. She owned Retail Merchant Association and worked there for 60 years. She attended First Presbyterian Church of Denison, TX.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Lynn S Felps of Denison, Son, Barry Wells of Denison, Sister, Bobby Gains of Porter, TX, Cousin, Wyndell Owen of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Johnnye leaves behind many, many friends to cherish her memory.
Family night will be Monday Dec. 30 from 6-7:30pm at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A funeral service will be held Tuesday Dec 31, at 10am at Bratcher Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cedarlawn, Sherman.
Arrangements have entrusted to Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
