|
|
|
BONHAM–Funeral services for Jonathan Lee Halcomb age 38, of Bonham, TX will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Mr. Matt Darwin will officiate. Mr. Halcomb passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Bonham, TX.
He is survived by wife, Monica Halcomb and son, Dominick Lee Halcomb; mother and stepfather, Debra and Danny Davis of Bonham, TX; twin brother, James William Halcomb of Bonham, TX; brother, William Colter Munger and wife Bibi of Bonham, TX; sister Jessica Elizabeth Mullins and husband Jeffrey Ronald Mullins of Keller, TX; aunt, Mary Elizabeth Wright of Bonham, TX; grandmother, Harlene Halcomb of Michigan.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020