Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home
Bonham, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Grove Cemetery
Jorene Collinsworth Obituary
Jorene Collinsworth, 76, of Telephone, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her sons, Carl Collinsworth, Danny Collinsworth, and James Collinsworth; daughters, Fran Collinsworth, Sandra Smith, and Tammy Townsend; sisters, Lavell Blackshear and Imogene West; fourteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrell.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2019
