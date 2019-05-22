|
Jorene Collinsworth, 76, of Telephone, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her sons, Carl Collinsworth, Danny Collinsworth, and James Collinsworth; daughters, Fran Collinsworth, Sandra Smith, and Tammy Townsend; sisters, Lavell Blackshear and Imogene West; fourteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2019
