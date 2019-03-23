Joseph "Joe" Austin Wicks, 83, of Garland, TX left this earth on March 17, 2019. He was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on December 13, 1935 and was the son of the late Benjamin Wicks and Hazel Forbus Wicks. Joe attended Sherman High School in Sherman, TX where he lettered in football, and often recounted fond memories and funny stories of his days as a Sherman Bearcat. After graduation in 1953, he went on to attend North Texas State University and served in the National Guard.





Joe had a varied work career, but found his most satisfying job working for Braniff Airlines for a long period before they ceased operations in 1982. He was also employed at General Dynamics and retired from Ecolab in 1998. Joe was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He was a history buff and had a light-hearted sense of humor. He enjoyed politics, TCU football, the Dallas Cowboys, and classic country music. His family warmly remembers card games, vacations, rodeos, and how he never missed the opportunity to tell a funny story. His proudest moments were seeing his two daughters become mothers with children of their own.





Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patsy Ford Wicks; son Perry Wicks; daughter Jessica Gowen, grandsons Jake and Maxton Gowen, daughter Kimberly Hoff (Scott), and granddaughters Avery and Kinsley Hoff. He was preceded in death by older brother Ben Wicks, and sisters Carolyn Wilson and Mary Rhodes.





A private celebration of life will be held by family. Remembrances may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the . "May you have safe passage into Paradise. Eternal rest grant unto you, and may the perpetual light shine upon you forever and ever." Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019