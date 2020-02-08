Home

JOSEPH EARL MELUGIN


1934 - 2020
JOSEPH EARL MELUGIN Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Earl Melugin passed away in the evening of Jan. 27, 2020, in Sherman, TX, after living for many years in Gordonville, TX. Joe was born in Fort Worth, TX, July 22, 1934. He was preceded in death by parents Kermit T. Melugin, Gordonville, TX, Sarah (Elizabeth) Coffey Melugin, Gainesville, TX, and sister, Lela Sue Melugin Austin, Sterlington, LA. He is survived by his brother, Ramsey K. Melugin, Los Altos, CA, and two nieces, Kerri Melugin Hartung and Elizabeth Austin Badgett. Burial is in the Aggie Field of Honor, College Station, TX, at 1:30 pm, Feb. 12, 2020.
Both brothers graduated from Texas A&M College, Joe 1958, Ramsey 1962. Joe grew up living in McAllen and Robstown, TX. He began college at Baylor U., but left to serve in the Air Force. After his service, he transferred to A&M and received his degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He worked after graduation in engineering capacities in the private sector for several large aerospace companies including Ling-Temco-Vought, Texas Instruments, and the Raytheon Company. Before retirement, he took up cattle ranching and continued until passing. Joe loved A&M, classmates, and friends with a life-long zeal especially for the A&M sports program. The A&M community lost a great Aggie "with a spirit that can ne'er be told."
Suggestions are for no flowers, but for contributions in his name to Heart to Heart Hospice, Denison, TX, Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A&M School of Aeronautical Engineering, or charities of choice.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
