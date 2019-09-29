|
Joseph Edward Warsaw, age 84, of Hendrix, OK, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Taking his last flight on his beloved Air Force plane to his next life. Joe was born July 21, 1935 to the late Neil and Mary Warsaw in Kendal, Wisconsin. He lived there until he joined the United States Air Force in 1952. He retired after 20 years on August 1, 1972 in Columbus, Mississippi as a tech sergeant. Warsaw served during the Korean Conflict, 1953-1954, in England, 1963-1966, then on to Vietnam, 1967-1968. He received several medals including the Bronze Star.
Joe had several interests throughout his life. He was an avid fisherman, sharing what he caught with friends and neighbors. Warsaw was a marvel woodworker making most anything out of wood. He mowed not only his yard but many of his neighbors also. Most of all, Joe loved talking about his military career and his adventures in the military. Warsaw married Myra Boney in 1979, it was then they settled in Oklahoma.
Joe is survived by his wife; Mrya Warsaw of Hendrix, OK, his daughters; Sheila LeDuc of Pipeville, LA, Vivkie Cole of Hubert, NC, Rita Warsaw of Stockton, CA, Pam Cozzoli & husband Mark of Dixon, CA, Merlene Singleton of Corbin, KY, his son; Duce Charles of Munster, TX, sisters; Frances Eggett of WI, Marie Rice of WI, Therese & husband Bob of WI, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, twenty great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Mary & Neil Warsaw, brothers; George & Jack Warsaw and his sister; Patricia Peal, also a great-grandson; Lee Edward Haywood.
A special thank you to granddaughter, Shirley Graves, who was a great help during Joe's illness, always there for grandma & pawpaw.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019