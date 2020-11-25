Joseph Harry Pedrick, age 70, of Knollwood, TX, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Joseph was born on March 15, 1950 in Salem, NJ to Harry Pedrick & Erma Huff Pedrick.

He is survived by his wife; Beatrice, his children; Jody Lynn Kountz of Terrell, TX, Joseph Pedrick, JR of Gunnison, CO, his step-sons; Reverend Randall Fogle of Denison, TX, Robert Fogle of Waco, TX, his brother; Daniel Pedrick of Salem, NJ, nine grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, two nieces; Juanita Witt of Waco, TX, Nancy Witt of Waco, TX, other extended family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

