Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lucero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lucero

Obituary Flowers

Joseph Lucero Obituary
Joseph Lucero, 49, died Feb. 2 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Lucero was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lucero is survived by wife, Crystal Lucero; children, Julian Smith, Dakota Lucero, Layne Paris, Todd Paris, Vanessa Jane Paulsen, Ashley Jo Miller and Michelle Paris; mother, Carman Helen Lucero; sisters, Kristy Lucero, Angella McPherson, Danna Ku, Lana Brown, Julie Halsoy; and brothers, Cory Vince and Dale Kehl.
Arrangement are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.