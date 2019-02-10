|
Joseph Lucero, 49, died Feb. 2 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Lucero was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lucero is survived by wife, Crystal Lucero; children, Julian Smith, Dakota Lucero, Layne Paris, Todd Paris, Vanessa Jane Paulsen, Ashley Jo Miller and Michelle Paris; mother, Carman Helen Lucero; sisters, Kristy Lucero, Angella McPherson, Danna Ku, Lana Brown, Julie Halsoy; and brothers, Cory Vince and Dale Kehl.
Arrangement are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
