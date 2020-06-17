Joseph Merrill Provost, age 64 of Van Alstyne, TX died on June 12, 2020 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. He was born in Crosby on February 14, 1956 to Merrill and Monica (Kenyon) Provost. Joe was a retired retail clerk with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1167 in Palm Desert, Indio and Palm Springs, CA with 30 years of service. After Joe retired he moved back to Crosby.

Joe is survived by his companion, Pam Thomas; his mother, Monica Provost; one brother, David (Juanita Noble) Provost and one sister, Colleen (Mark) Tauzell; one grandchild, Allie Duncan; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Joe in death are his father; and one son, Joey Provost.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store