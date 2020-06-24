JOSEPH P. HOLDER JR.
Joseph P. Holder, Jr. age 30, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his Sherman residence following an extended illness.
Public viewing will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
The Funeral service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Waldo Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. R.A. Sommers, Sr. and burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements by James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
