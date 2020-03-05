|
Joseph R. Fallon, Sr., 93, of Sherman, passed away on February 27, 2020.
Visitation will be 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday March 6, 2020 in St. Anne's Church at St. Mary's Parish with Father Martin Castaneda officiating.
Joe was born in Scranton, PA to Theresa and Joseph L. Fallon on January 24, 1927. He graduated from Cranston, RI High School in 1944. He entered the Army in April 1945 and was honorably discharged at the end of WWII in 1945. He then graduated from Brown University in 1950 with high honors. In 1951 he entered OCS and was assigned to Perrin Air Force Base for only six weeks, he then obtained his Masters degree from Penn State University. He returned to Perrin Air Force Base and met recent University of Texas graduate and Sherman native, Frances "Boody" Hare. They married in October 1953 and lived in Anchorage, AK, Joe being stationed at Elmendorf AFB. They returned to Sherman in 1955. He then went to work at the M&P National Bank (maybe because his father-in-law was the Chairman of the Board). Realizing banking was not his career path, Joe entered the life insurance business (his first desk was provided by the above referenced father-in-law, being a door on two saw horses).
He was immediately successful in the life insurance business and at one point he was the only Chartered Life Underwriter and Qualifying Member of the Million Dollar Round Table between Dallas and Tulsa. He maintained a very high producing career in the life insurance business for the next fifty years.
He was an active civic leader including serving on the Austin College Board of Trustees and the Sherman City Council.
He and Boody had three incredibly successful and handsome sons, Joe, Jr., Frank, and Jim.
He loved Beaver Creek, Colorado, world travel, Las Vegas, and martinis.
He had a great life.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Boody, children Joe, Jr. and his wife Bonnie, Frank and his wife Karen and Jim and his wife Sheri.
Seven grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Brad Sullivan, Robert Fallon, Frank Fallon, Jr. and his wife Sarah, Barrett Fallon, Sam Fallon, Mattingly Fallon and George Fallon. Also a great grandchild Sadie Sullivan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Friday Lunch Group.
Ellis Olmstead, Herman Ringler, David Bayless, Robert Minshew, Oscar Page, Mack Snider and Rad Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Mr. & Mrs. Joe Fallon Scholarship at Austin College is encouraged.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020