|
|
|
Joseph Robert Fallon, Sr, 93, of Sherman, Texas, died Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 6th, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Sherman, Texas. Father Martin Castaneda will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Frances (Hare) Fallon; three sons, Joe, Jr. and wife Bonnie, Frank and wife Karen and Jim and wife Sheri. Seven grandchildren; and One great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020