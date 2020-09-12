Josh Haliburton 23, of Sherman, TX passed away at his home September 9, 2020. He left behind his son Rhett Waylon Haliburton of Sherman, TX; his mom who was his best friend, Tina Haliburton of Sherman, TX; brother Bobby Haliburton of Sherman TX; sisters Annette Haliburton of Southmayd, TX, Karissa of Oklahoma; six nieces and nephews; Kenneth Haupert and Caden Bowden of Southmayd, TX, Mercedes and Husband Eddie Ruiz of Denison, TX, Nicole Thomas of Sherman, TX, Kyler Jo and Sierra of Oklahoma. He also left behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ronny Haliburton of Sherman, TX; grandparents, Ray and Neva Haliburton of Sherman, TX; and David and Jackie Waymire of Denison, TX.
Josh recently found the joy of riding a motorcycle; he said it freed his mind. He loved riding his golf cart around the farm. Most of all he loved his son Rhett so much he couldn't wait to see him on his visitation days. Rhett always lights up when he sees his daddy come in the door.
Josh will deeply be missed by all of us because he was an amazing father, friend and son with the biggest, kindest heart. He has been the best uncle and brother in this world. Our world will forever be incomplete with him not here, but he is with his daddy in heaven watching over all of us.
A Visitation will be held at Waldo Funeral Home Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM. Funeral service will be Monday, September 14th at the Haliburton Family Farm, 1008 Meadowlake Dr., Sherman, TX 75092 at 10:00 AM. Rev. Brian Taylor will officiant and pallbearers will be Kenneth Haupert, Cody Day, Chris Bentley, Luke Dutton, Hayden Linsteadt and Chris Welsh. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.
