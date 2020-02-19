Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Duncanville First United Methodist Church
JOSHUA LEE KNIGHT

JOSHUA LEE KNIGHT Obituary
Joshua Lee Knight was born in Dallas, TX on July 25, 1983. He graduated from Duncanville High school and received his Bachelors of Science in Biomedical Engineering. He found passion in his fur babies, music, technology and making other's laugh.
He was proceeded in death by his father, John Lee Knight. He is survived by his wife Felicia Knight as well as his mother Kathy Rodrigue Knight, grandmother Koleta Goar; daughters Brea Ann, Skye Lynn, sons Ethan Cole and Jayden Lee. Also his sister Kasey and nephew Kaleb, sister Robin, brother-in-law Travis and niece Madison Evans and all of his US Army brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held 11am Friday Feb. 21 at Duncanville First United Methodist Church. A graveside with military honors will be held 10 am Mon. Feb. 24 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Knight family. Services are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home, which are accepting donations for Knight's services.
Do not suffer alone. Reach out for help. Veteran's Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Option 1
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
