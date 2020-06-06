Joshua Michael Densmore, age 28, of Ardmore, OK, passed at his residence with his family near.

He is survived by his wife; Monica Baker, his son; Noah Baker, daughter; Olivia Baker all of Healdton, OK, daughter; Angel Holmes of Ill, father; John Paul Densmore & step-mother Sandy of Ardmore, OK, mother; Heather Caves & step-father Charles Caves of Cartwright, OK, brothers; Augustus Densmsore & wife Angel, Moses Densmore all of Cartwright, OK, sisters; Deborah Traub & Husband David of Sherman, TX, Tara Densmore of Hondo, TX, other extended family and many friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, 1:00 P.M at Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, OK. David Kautt will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store