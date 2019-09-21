Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery Annex
Whitesboro, TX
Jossie Evelyn Foster Obituary
Jossie Evelyn Foster, 75, of Sherman, died Thursday, September 19, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Oakwood Cemetery Annex in Whitesboro. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvette White; sister, Lucy Spring; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren;
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
