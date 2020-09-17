Or Copy this URL to Share

Joy Barbara Dobbs passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Joy is survived by her children, Tate Dobbs, Missey Frederick, Cindy Dobbs. and five grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Family and friends will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

