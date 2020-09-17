1/
JOY BARBARA DOBBS
Joy Barbara Dobbs passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Joy is survived by her children, Tate Dobbs, Missey Frederick, Cindy Dobbs. and five grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Family and friends will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedarlawn cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
