Joy Harper Bryant passed away in Austin, Texas on April 16, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joy was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 28, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Truett Howell Harper and the late Mercedes Garillo Harper.

Joy grew up on air force bases all over the United States and in the Philippines. She attended high school in Tainan, Taiwan, and she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas in 1971. She graduated from the University of North Texas in 1975 and taught elementary school in San Antonio, San Francisco and Rodeo, California, and Dallas.

Joy married David Bryant in 1976, and they lived together in Austin, San Francisco, Dallas, and Denison, Texas. Their 43-year marriage was blessed with three daughters, Cassie, Joanna, and Amy. Joy was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend, who will be missed by so many who knew her.

Joy is survived by her husband; her daughters Cassie Hay and husband Rob of Austin, Joanna Garner and husband Matt of Denison, and Amy Winston and husband Mike of San Francisco; by two grandsons, Monroe and Ollie Hay of Austin; and by sister Josefina Isaacs of Garland.

A memorial mass for Joy will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 314 North Rusk Avenue, in Denison, Texas at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, followed by a reception in celebration of Joy's life at Fulbelli's Restaurant, 115 South Travis Street, in Sherman, Texas at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the Joy Bryant Scholarship through the Grayson College Foundation, 6101 Grayson Drive, Denison, Texas 75020.

