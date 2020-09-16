1/1
JOY DOBBS
Joy Barbara Dobbs passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 15th.
Joy is survived by her children, Tate Dobbs (Lanie Ramsey) and Missey Frederick (Fr. Justin Frederick) and Cindy Dobbs. Joy's beloved granddaughters; Amanda Butler (Cade), Megan Nobles (Tony), Madison and Cooper Dobbs; Katherine Thea, Zoe and Franke Frederick. Great grandchildren; Lyla, Ava, and Tessa Butler; and Adeline and Lillian Nobles, and her super dog Spud.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Johnny and Jewel Kay; her husband Charles; and son Michael Dobbs.
Joy was born on January 8th, 1941 in Sherman, Texas. She was married to her childhood sweetheart and lifelong best friend Charles for fifty-eight years.
Joy loved people, flowers, photos and traveling. She loved her family and all the gatherings. She also loved being a special education teacher's aid at Sam Houston Elementary School. Joy loved life!
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 17th from 4pm to 6pm at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas. A graveside service will be help at Cedarlawn cemetery Friday, September 18th at 2pm in Sherman, Texas.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedarlawn cemetery
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
