Joy Harper Bryant, 65, of Austin, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Austin.
A Memorial Mass will be 4 p.m. Monday, April 22 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison, followed by a celebration of life 6 p.m. at Fulbelli's Restaurant in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, David Bryant; her daughters, Cassie Hay of Austin, Joanna Garner of Denison, and Amy Winston of San Francisco, CA; sister Josefina Isaacs of Garland; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Joy Bryant Scholarship through the Grayson College Foundation in Dension.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
