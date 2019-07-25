On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 the Lord called home our beloved mother and grandmother, Joy Stafford Jackson to her heavenly home.

Mrs. Jackson was born April 9, 1940 in Denison, the daughter of Thomas Edward and Catherine (Mannery) Stafford. The great joys of her life were her family, dear friends and her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Joy touched the lives of many people, she always put someone else's needs before her own. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives she will live on forever in our hearts.

Mrs. Jackson leaves behind her family, daughter, Sheba Jackson Terrell and husband, Gary of Denison; granddaughter, Stephanie Terrell of Denison; grandson, Bradley Terrell of Denison; and daughter-in-law, Terri Jackson of Denison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Randel Jackson and son, Marion 'Buddy' Jackson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in Oak Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Raymond England officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 25, 2019