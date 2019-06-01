Home

Joy Luann McElyea


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy Luann McElyea Obituary
Joy Luann McElyea was born in Cleburne, Texas, on November 4, 1949. She went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019.
Luann was preceded in death by her father, James Penniger; stepfather, Gilbert Mesecher; mother, Sara Rosenbalm Mesecher; her husband, Milton McElyea; and her sister, Sue Seabolt.
She is survived by her brother, Ricky Penniger; sister, Kimmy Murphy; nieces and nephews, Crystal Keane, Ricky Murphy, Amber Jennings and David Seabolt; sons, Charles Mesecher and wife, Christy Mesecher (nana Loretta Sanders), and David Mesecher; grandchildren, Linda Jones, Samantha Jones, David Mesecher, Jr. and wife, Carissa Mesecher, Andrew Mesecher and Jakob Mesecher.
Luann's passions included everything from going fishing in the rain to playing bingo at the bingo hall with family and friends. She loved having her hair brushed and being pampered, getting her nails and toes painted. She loved taking rides in the go-kart with her grandson and brushing the horses.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
