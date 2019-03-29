|
Joyce Alene McMorris, age 80, of Denison, TX passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Joyce was born September 1, 1938 in Denison, Texas to Levona Kinnamon and William Kinnamon.
She was a lifelong resident of Denison and worked at Texas Instruments, Levi Strauss and Lilley's Department Store. She was also a member of the American Legion #62, VFW, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Elks Club. She was married to Johnnie Kimbrell and then Ace McMorris.
Joyce is survived by her first husband, Johnnie Kimbrell; daughter Paula Kimbrell Kuykendall; son Kenny Kimbrell (Mary Lou); and son Michael McMorris; grandchild Melissa Kimbrell Manohar (Vinyl), grandchild Jeremy Michael Kimbrell (Amanda), grandchild Cory Dale McMorris (Kelsee), great grandchild Caroline Ryan Manohar, great grandchild Jack Maddox Manohar and great grandchild Annie James Kimbrell.
Joyce was preceded in death by; father William Kinnamon and mother Levona Kinnamon; brother Kenneth Kinnamon; grandchild Cody McMorris, son-in-law Roy Kuykendall.
A gathering of family and friends for Joyce will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W. Woodard St., Denison, TX 75020.
Joyce was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be great missed.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019