WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Sherman
JOYCE ANN (DAVIS) WEBB-LAWRENCE


1943 - 2020
JOYCE ANN (DAVIS) WEBB-LAWRENCE Obituary
Joyce Ann (Davis) Webb-Lawrence passed peacefully into Heaven on May 7, 2020, at Traditions Memory Care in Sherman. She was born on April 6, 1943, to Oscar and Anna Pearl (Clem) Davis. After graduating from Adamson High School and Executive Secretarial School in Dallas, she had a nearly 40 year career as a legal assistant-paralegal, working for 30 years for Thomas W. Mills, Jr., Esq. Raised in the church, she sang in the choir at Hampton Road Baptist Church (DeSoto) and First Baptist Church (Sherman). Even as Alzheimer's stole her memory, she could still sing the 1st, 2nd, and 4th verse of every song in the Baptist Hymnal, with How Great Thou Art being one of her favorites. For 20 years, she enjoyed dancing with the award-winning and nationally-recognized Dallas Tap Dazzlers, a close knit group of women who love to dance. She performed in parades, competitions, shows, and enjoyed traveling with the Golden Girls, her closest friends.
Above all else, family was precious to Joyce. She cheered at sporting events and watched many dance and baton rehearsals and performances for her kids. Hosting huge holidays and birthday dinners brought her great joy. Known as Mimi to her grandchildren, she loved spoiling them, and they adored her in return.
She is survived by her husband Roger Lawrence of Sherman, brothers Joe Davis (Helen) of Hemet, California, Danny Davis (Paula) of Royse City, Texas, and Jimmy Davis (Barbara) of Quitman, Texas, children Tammy Lynn Bowen (Tandy) of Denison, Chuck Webb (Rhonda) of Houston, Mike Webb (Tammy) of Story, Arkansas, Lisa Cooper (Sean) of Carrollton, Doug Lawrence of Claremore, Oklahoma, and David Lawrence (Heather) of Newport News, Virginia. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and countless friends, all of whom loved her joy and laughter. She is predeceased by parents Oscar and Ann Davis, and Billy Ray Webb.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Sherman. Guests are encouraged to bring a happy/favorite memory to share. All attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing to protect themselves and others. Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to join us via the church's LiveStream at www.FBCSherman.org.
In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to donate to the (www.alz.org) or the . Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2020
