Joyce B. Smith, age 84 ascended from her earthly house to her eternal home Friday, August 14, 2020 from the comfort of her Sherman residence.
Public visitation (come & go) will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 O'clock a.m. in the Progressive Baptist Church, 1101 E. Houston St. Sherman with Pastor Craig Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
"FACE MASK REQUIRED DUE TO COVID – 19"
