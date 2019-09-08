|
TOM BEAN - Joyce Easter Yowell went home to be forever with the Lord Jesus Christ, at her home in Tom Bean, September 6, 2109. Joyce was born to Lige Walker Meek and Lois Farmer Meek on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936. The name given to her by her parents was Joyous Easter Meek. The definition of joyous best describes who she was her whole life, full of happiness and joy. Due to a misspelled birth certificate, her name became Joyce. Joyce was a loving wife married to her late husband, James E. Yowell, for 63 years. She was the most dedicated and wonderful mother on this earth and is survived by six children. Three daughters, Dian McDaniel of Ponder, Beccy Roberts of Howe, and Nancy Watson of Sherman and three sons, James E. Yowell, Jr., Preston Yowell and Daniel Yowell all of Tom Bean. She was Grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Throughout her entire life Joyce held unwavering faith in God, which she shared unashamedly with those who surrounded her. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Graveside Services will be held 10:30AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Vittitoe Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. Jimmie Houchin will officiate.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019