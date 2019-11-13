|
Joyce Elaine Hames, 84, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
Mrs. Hames was born September 21, 1935 in Fannin County, the daughter of Clyde and Mary (Rushing) Robinson. She married the love of her life, Albert Lee Hames Jr. Joyce retired from Texas Instruments and accompanied her husband in farming. The great joys of her life were her family, friends, athletics and her faith in Jesus Christ. Her family is left with memories of fun times, laughter, and an endless amount of love and caring for everyone in her life. She enjoyed being outside and gardening and coaching youth basketball and if not coaching keeping up with stats for all the teams. She received Tiger Fan of the Year due to her enthusiasm and support for Whitewright athletics. Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church in Whitewright. Although passing will leave a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Hames leaves behind her beloved family. Sons are Randy Hames of Whitewright, TX, Ronald Hames and wife, Julie of McKinney, TX. Daughters are Rebecca Parker and husband, John of Denison, TX, Vicky Franklin and husband, Kenneth of Whitewright, TX. Grandchildren are Rachel Taylor and husband, Chad, Courtney Hubbard and husband, Jon, Stengel Parker and wife, Uka, Tara Cutler and husband, Chris, Kendra Nichifor and husband, Mihai, Hanna Hames, Hunter Hames and Chad Songy, Seth Hames, Macey Hames; great-grandchildren, Parker Taylor, Hudson Taylor, Pierce Barker, Rushing Hubbard, Harper Parker, Gracie Cutler, Tess Cutler, Nora Nichifor. Beloved brother, Joe Frank Robinson of Pottsboro, TX; along with many nieces and nephews and beloved classmates of Tom Bean High School Class of 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Robinson, husband, Albert Hames Jr., daughter, Rachel Hames, sister, Johnnie Starnes, and brother, Reid Robinson.
A private graveside service will be held at West Hill Cemetery. A memorial service for Joyce will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Whitewright, Texas, with Tim Stobaugh officiating and Gina Hicks bringing the music.
Pallbearers will be Parker Taylor, Pierce Barker, Stengel Parker, Chris Cutler, Mihai Nichifor, Hunter Hames, and Seth Hames.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Joyce Hames Memorial Scholarship Fund, Whitewright ISD, P.O. Box 888, Whitewright, Tx 75491
The family wishes to thank the staff of Care Plus Hospice for their love and compassion given to Joyce.
