Joyce Elaine Hames, 84, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
A private graveside service will be held at West Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Whitewright. Tim Stobaugh will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Hames of Whitewright, Ronald Hames of McKinney; daughters, Rebecca Parker of Denison, and Vicky Franklin of Whitewright; brother, Joe Frank Robinson; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019