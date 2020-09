Joyce Emmeline Auten, age 86, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence in Whitewright., Texas.

Mrs. Auten is survived by her family, daughter, Carol Moreland of Whitewright, son Sidney Auten of Denison; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister, Jean Burgin of Manchester, England; nieces and nephews in England, France, Spain, Denmark, Monaco, Australia, Canada, and China.

Memorial service will be held at 6;00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Family visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday prior to service time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

