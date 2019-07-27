|
Joyce Jean Webb Philips, 74, of Celeste, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard. Jeff Philips will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Lawrence Philips of Celeste; son, Jeffrey Philips (Gina) of Caddo Mills; daughter-in-law, Marsha Philips of Celeste; brother, Steven Webb of Kilgore; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 27, 2019