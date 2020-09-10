Joyce Lee Monk, 83, of Luella, went to sleep peacefully with her family gathered around her bedside on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Carlos Castro, son in law will officiate and Minister Chris Ball will assist. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.

Joyce was born on February 13, 1937 in Borger, Texas to Waller and Rovenia Foster. She was raised in Cactus, Texas and attended schools in Cactus and Dumas. She met her husband, Tommy Elvis Monk on her 16th birthday and they were soon married on December 14, 1953. They moved to Los Angeles, California and had 4 children, Shelly, Domi, Candy, and Elvis. They moved back to Luella, Texas after retiring in 2001.

She made friends wherever she went. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend. She loved traveling by motorhome, car and truck all around the United States. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her Husband, Tommy Elvis Monk of Luella, Tx. Shelly & Carlos Castro, Elvis and Lisa Monk all of Chino Ca, Domi Monk of Dove Canyon, Ca, and Candy Monk of Pottsboro, Tx. She has 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 sister and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers.

Pallbearers include Jackie Walker, Steve Monk, Frankie Alvarado, Bobby Persall, Christopher Monk, and Skylar Monk.

