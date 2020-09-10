1/1
JOYCE LEE MONK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Lee Monk, 83, of Luella, went to sleep peacefully with her family gathered around her bedside on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Carlos Castro, son in law will officiate and Minister Chris Ball will assist. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.
Joyce was born on February 13, 1937 in Borger, Texas to Waller and Rovenia Foster. She was raised in Cactus, Texas and attended schools in Cactus and Dumas. She met her husband, Tommy Elvis Monk on her 16th birthday and they were soon married on December 14, 1953. They moved to Los Angeles, California and had 4 children, Shelly, Domi, Candy, and Elvis. They moved back to Luella, Texas after retiring in 2001.
She made friends wherever she went. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend. She loved traveling by motorhome, car and truck all around the United States. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her Husband, Tommy Elvis Monk of Luella, Tx. Shelly & Carlos Castro, Elvis and Lisa Monk all of Chino Ca, Domi Monk of Dove Canyon, Ca, and Candy Monk of Pottsboro, Tx. She has 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 sister and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers.
Pallbearers include Jackie Walker, Steve Monk, Frankie Alvarado, Bobby Persall, Christopher Monk, and Skylar Monk.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved