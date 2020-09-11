1/
JOYCE LEE MONK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Joyce Lee Monk will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel with Carlos Castro officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
Joyce was born on February 13, 1937 in Borger, Texas and died on September 5, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Joyce is survived by her husband Tommy Elvis Monk, children, Shelly and Carlos Castro, Elvis and Lisa Monk, Domi Monk, and Candy Monk, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grancdhildren , 1 sister, and 2 brothers.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved