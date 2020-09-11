Services for Joyce Lee Monk will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel with Carlos Castro officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.

Joyce was born on February 13, 1937 in Borger, Texas and died on September 5, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Joyce is survived by her husband Tommy Elvis Monk, children, Shelly and Carlos Castro, Elvis and Lisa Monk, Domi Monk, and Candy Monk, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grancdhildren , 1 sister, and 2 brothers.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

