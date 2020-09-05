The Lord called Joyce Nadine Woods, age 75, to her heavenly home Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Woods was born January 5, 1945 in Denison, Texas the daughter of M.J. and Mildred Eunice (Hollowell) Stapp. She married the love of her life, Thomas Francis Woods Jr. She worked for many years for K-Mart. She loved the Lord, reading her bible, and family. She was a Sunday school teacher for years and member of Truth Church in Denison. Nadine was a wonderful and loving mother and Grandmother. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our hearts, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Woods leaves behind her beloved family, daughter, Tammy Adame and husband, Ramiro of Denison, TX; granddaughter, Eva Adame, grandsons, Andy Adame, and Deric Adame, her brother, nieces and nephews. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Woods Jr., son, Thomas Francis Woods III, her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
Graveside services for Nadine will be held at 2:00 p.m Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Mrs. Woods will lie in state from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. There is no set time for family visitation.
