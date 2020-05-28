|
Carol Joyce Herring Reynolds, 92, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her family, son, Michael Reynolds of The Colony, TX; daughter, Linda Tate of Cedar Hill, TX; three grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family only on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Tribute gifts can be made to the in her memory at alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 28, 2020