|
|
Joyce Lee Beach Scalf was born on July 23, 1930 in Dallas, TX to Willie Lee and Sibyl Thompson Beach. She graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas, TX during the awesome year of 1947. She went on to attend San Jose College, San Jose CA. Joyce married William R. (Bill) Scalf and retired with him to Ruidoso, NM in 1993. During her time in Ruidoso she stayed busy. Joyce was a member of the Community United Methodist Church, Chancel Choir, and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed spending time in the community as a member of the Lincoln County Medical Center Auxiliary, Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Choir, Ruidoso Women's Club, Spencer Theater Performing Arts Patron, and as an ENMU Volunteer.
Joyce continued to volunteer when she relocated to McKinney, TX in 2000. She was a member of First United Methodist Church-McKinney, The Lora Ryan Sunday School Class, Women's Chorus, and United Methodist Women.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill and her sisters Willie Mae Barnett, and June Galarneau.
Joyce is survived by Step-son Dana (Becky) Scalf, Durango, CO; grandson Austin Scalf and granddaughter Ashlee Scalf of Ft Collins, CO; nieces Linda Lowrimore (CW), Carrolton, TX; Sandra Pruden (Mike), Allen, TX; Barbara Hartline (Keith), Denison, TX; and Gail Galarneau of Salt Lake City, UT; nephews, Richard Barnett (Susan), Plano, TX; Scott Barnett, Odessa, TX; Than (Candy) Galarneau, Overland Park, KS; Michael (Cheryl) Galarneau, Billings, MT.
Joyce leaves behind numerous great nieces, nephews, and great great nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
She passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 and will be laid to rest with her husband in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church-McKinney.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Scalf family.
Services have been entrusted with Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020