GORDONVILLE-Joyce "Nubbin" Stevens, 77, died on June 24, 2020 in Gordonville, TX.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Celina. Pastor Allen Pate will officiate. Family visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Bill Stevens; grandson, Gene Stevens and wife, Angela; granddaughter, Jenha Mercatoris and husband, Shawn; greatgrandchildren, Chance and Ryder Stevens all of Gordonville; brothers, Jackie Spurgin and wife, Margaret of McKinney, and Gary Spurgin and wife, Donna of Pilot Point, and numerous nieces and nephews.

