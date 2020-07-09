1/
JOYCE "NUBBIN" STEVENS
GORDONVILLE-Joyce "Nubbin" Stevens, 77, died on June 24, 2020 in Gordonville, TX.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Celina. Pastor Allen Pate will officiate. Family visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Bill Stevens; grandson, Gene Stevens and wife, Angela; granddaughter, Jenha Mercatoris and husband, Shawn; greatgrandchildren, Chance and Ryder Stevens all of Gordonville; brothers, Jackie Spurgin and wife, Margaret of McKinney, and Gary Spurgin and wife, Donna of Pilot Point, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
