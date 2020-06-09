Joyce Alene (Ross) Vest passed away at the age of 88, on June 4, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Joyce was born September 4, 1931 in Denison, TX to Jess and Margurite Ross. She attended Denison schools and was the oldest of eight children.
Joyce was always busy working at different local businesses or at home. She worked at Lo-MAC Drug Store, Denison JC Penney, Diaper Jeans, over twenty years at Texas Instruments, Ya-Hoo Baking Company and Vest Brothers Market. Joyce loved to crochet, embroider, sew, bake and gossip daily with her sisters.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Morris (ML) Laverne Vest, her son, David Burgess, her granddaughter, Angie Embry, and her brother, Jerry Ross.
Joyce is survived by her children, Janice Hallmark, Kenneth (Carrie) Burgess, and Sheri (Norman) Monroe. Her stepchildren, John (Penny) Vest, Sharon Ward, and Sheila Murrell. Her siblings, Sue (Ernie) Kenney, Shirley Bennett, Roy (Lavonda) Ross, Richard Ross, Linda (Jimmy) Moore, and Brenda (Keith) Sims. Her ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10AM on June 13, 2020 at Denison Waterloo Lake Pavilion with Larry Myers officiating. Her final planning is under direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Denison. Joyce will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cherry Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce's family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels Texoma at www.mowot.org.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.